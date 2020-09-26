About the interest of Hertha BSC Mario Götze was reported to at the end of 2019. Now, for the first time, sports director Arne Friedrich has confirmed that a club manager has dealt with the world champion.
“Of course this is a name that we have dealt with. But, as I said, there are a lot of names that we deal with”, Friedrich said in an interview with DAZN (via Transfer market). So one cannot assume an imminent change either.
Götze, who is without a club after the expiry of his BVB contract, has been associated with countless clubs such as Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, AC Monaco and AC Milan in the past few weeks and months. Since the new season has already started in all of the top European leagues, we can assume that a decision will be reached soon.
At the age of 28, Götze probably has the last chance to sign one last major contract. His two previous engagements in Dortmund and Munich did not meet his requirements. Will the playmaker ever get back to his old form?
