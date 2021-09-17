NNewcomer Jurgen Ekkelenkamp brought home the second win in a row on his debut for Hertha BSC. 87 seconds after being substituted on, the 21-year-old, who came from Ajax Amsterdam, equalized against SpVgg Greuther Fürth (61st minute). Before that, at the start of the 5th match day of the Bundesliga, Branimir Hrgota (57th) had put the guests in the lead with a converted penalty.

Then the Dutchman Ekkelenkamp played a key role in the winning goal when he pressed the Fürth Maximilian Bauer after Marco Richter, who was also substituted in, and the latter maneuvered the ball into his own goal (79th). In the second half, Hertha played better, more determined and more aggressive in front of 21,372 spectators – and earned the three points thanks to the appropriate change from coach Pal Dardai. Fürth is still waiting for the first win of the season in the league, remains at the bottom of the table with only one point. The improving Hertha moved up to ninth place with six points.

Sports director Arne Friedrich wanted to see “more football” from his Hertha after the team had won their first victory (3: 1) at VfL Bochum, especially with a lot of fighting and a compact defense. But the floodlights of the Berlin Olympic Stadium showed early on that there would be no “miracle kick”, as predicted by Dardai. Both teams fought doggedly for possession, especially in midfield. One-on-one was the trump card, playful brilliance was not.



Ex-Schalke Suat Serdar, who scored two of the only five goals in Berlin in the first four games, set the first signal for the home side. After a nice individual performance, his shot from 16 meters just missed the far post. The guests, however, were by no means limited to defending themselves consistently, as coach Stefan Leitl had demanded. They kept moving into the Berlin half, and Jeremy Dudziak, who was called into the starting line-up for the first time, fitted in well. But Fürth could not develop a goal danger at first.

After 25 minutes, Dardai, who had already changed his starting eleven to five positions, had to switch to defense. As in Bochum, the 17-year-old Linus Gechter moved to the headquarters for the Belgian defense chief Dedryck Boyata, who was injured in the thigh. Despite the veteran Kevin-Prince Boateng as the organizer in midfield, Hertha could not shake off the hectic pace.

The fast players rarely got their chance. When Deyovaisio Zeefuik crossed the ball, Serdar and Myziane Maolida slid just wide of the ball. The newcomer from Nice was allowed to start for the first time and indicated his skills a few times, especially in dribbling. In the 68th minute, however, Maolida had to leave the field with an injury to his left thigh, and Marco Richter came in for him.

After the break, both teams put their goal restraint on. Only Hrgota converted a penalty after Zeefuik hit the agile Dudziak in the penalty area on the foot. Then Hertha’s newcomer Ekkelenkamp struck back. The Dutchman headed a corner from defender Marton Dardai to make it 1-1. And Ekkelenkamp also played a key role in the second goal. After a cross from the substitute judge, Bauer wanted to clarify in front of Ekkelenkamp and unfortunately got the ball to his leg, from where it rolled into his own goal.