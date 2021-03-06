Hertha boss Carsten Schmidt has denied talks with Eintracht Frankfurt’s outgoing sports director Fredi Bobic about a future in Berlin. “I’m not far with Fredi Bobic because I don’t have the mandate to talk to a future sports manager, and I haven’t had any talks with anyone,” said the head of the Berlin Bundesliga club before the game on Saturday against FC Augsburg (2: 1) at Sky. There were no other official statements from Berlin about Bobic’s personality.

Bobic had announced his departure from Frankfurt at the beginning of the week. He is considered the preferred candidate of the Berliners to succeed manager Michael Preetz. The sports director at Hertha is formally selected by the Presidium. Schmidt and Bobic have a good relationship with each other. Schmidt vigorously countered rumors that the Bobic farewell had been launched to the media from Berlin. “There is nothing to it. I can clearly say that we are not dealing here at all with personnel issues. We have completely different tasks, especially in the sporting field, ”said the former Sky boss.

According to Schmidt, there are still no plans for a relegation scenario among the Berliners, despite the sporting crisis. “We concentrate fully on winning soccer games. The time is far from here. We have everything in our own hands, ”said Schmidt. “I know about the possibilities that this team also has in terms of quality. Therefore, the topic of the second division does not arise in planning today. But I also have the scenario in the back of my head for myself and we will be prepared for it in good time if we have to, ”said the 57-year-old.

For sports director Jonas Boldt from the second division soccer club Hamburger SV, a move to Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt is not an issue at the moment. “As long as there is a chance that we can make progress here despite the ongoing difficulties, I really want to work at HSV,” he said in an interview with Sky TV on Saturday. The 39-year-old is said to have been traded as a possible successor to Bobic, as reported by the “Frankfurter Rundschau”. Former Eintracht professional Christoph Spycher also ruled out a move to the Hessian club.

“My vita shows that I can definitely stay in one place for a longer period of time,” said Boldt. The 39-year-old only extended his contract with Hamburger SV to summer 2023 in November of last year. “I made a conscious move from a Champions League club to Hamburger SV and deliberately didn’t throw the gun in the grain in the summer”. Boldt has been with HSV since May 2019, who is currently fourth in the second division. Before that he was sports director at Bayer Leverkusen.