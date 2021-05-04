Berlin (dpa)

Hertha Berlin feels very confident after resuming the German football league “Bundesliga” in a wonderful way, as it wants to maintain momentum for its next match against Freiburg, scheduled for next Thursday.

Herta dropped to second place from the bottom during the two weeks the team spent in quarantine, after the appearance of several cases of Coronavirus within the team.

3 matches were postponed for the team, starting with a 1-1 draw against Mainz in the first match on Monday evening.

Coach Pal Darday said: I am very proud of my team and praised them, adding: The point was deserved and the team made the most of it, and he explained that the situation would have become difficult from a psychological point of view if the team lost the match.

“We have to recover now and look ahead,” Darday said. Hertha Berlin is only two points away from Cologne, who is in the position of the club, and is 3 points behind Armenia Belved and Werder Bremen.

Hertha could equal Belfield and Bremen points if he wins on Thursday, and their fate will be in their hands, especially since the Cologne-Belvede match is among his remaining matches this season.

Lucas Tossart, who scored Hertha Berlin’s goal against Mainz, said: The point is a good result for us after two weeks in quarantine, and I urge everyone to make the same effort in the next matches, saying: We are all together for the club and the city this is the only way that will succeed.

Sport director Arn Friedrich commended the team’s collective efforts in the Mainz match, and former German international midfielder Sami Khedira, a Herta player, also commended his teammates.

He said: Our performance showed everyone that not everything works, but that we fight as a team. This does if it is confirmed that there is a family on the field, and a team spirit is present, and everyone is fighting for the sake of others. “We didn’t always have this, but our young team has evolved and is becoming more aware of this,” he added.

Hertha will need similar dedication in the next matches until May 22 to avoid relegation, but Khedira is enthusiastic and has another reason for his team to succeed. “It is in our interest that we have a very deep and good team,” Khedira said.