Kay Bernstein broke three vertebrae after arguing chest-to-chest with a club employee

Hertha Berlin recently experienced one of the most surreal stories of the season. Its president, Kay Bernstein, was hospitalized following an accident at work.

According to what was reported by Bild, the number one of the Berlin team would have had a chest-to-chest discussion with the head of the company’s legal and human resources department, Marcus Becker, in the club’s offices. Bernstein broke three vertebrae during the episode and had to be taken to the Martin-Luther Krankenhaus hospital.

“It was a very unfortunate accident. It hurts a lot. I take strong painkillers,” Bernstein told the Bild. The president of Die Alte Dame he will not be able to participate in next Sunday’s club meeting due to fractured vertebrae.

“Hertha BSC will have to do without Kay Bernstein for the next few days – reads an official note released by the team now in the Zweite Liga -. After an accident in the office, our president was taken to hospital on Tuesday afternoon. He is fine in these circumstances and is already on the road to recovery, but the 43-year-old will not be able to participate in the general meeting of the Capitoline club next Sunday. Bernstein will address the members present via video message. “On behalf of the entire staff, our players and coaches, we wish Kay a good and speedy recovery,” said CEO Thomas E. Herrich. See also They reveal the time that Fernando Ortiz will be without directing America after his expulsion

October 13, 2023 (modified October 13, 2023 | 07:07)

