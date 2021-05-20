Berlin (dpa)

Brazilian striker Matthews Cunha’s contract has been renewed for one year, said Arne Friedrich, sporting director of German football club Hertha Berlin, on Thursday.

Friedrich told reporters: “I can confirm that Matthews’s contract, as it was renewed, we sat with him during the season and renewed the contract for an additional year. I will not give more details.”

It was not clear how long the “21-year-old” contract was, but the newspaper “Bild” reported today, Thursday, that his contract is extended until 2025. There were some clubs that wanted to include being at the helm of Atalanta and Naples, Italy, and Leeds United of England.

Cunha already traveled to Brazil because he will miss the team’s last league match against Hoffenheim due to an ankle injury, scoring seven goals and making six in the Bundesliga this season.