Berlin (dpa)

German football club Hertha Berlin merged its struggle in order to avoid relegation and social participation. It announced a donation of two thousand euros ($ 2358) for every point it succeeded in winning during the team’s remaining eight matches in the German league (Bundesliga).

The Hertha Berlin club said on its website today (Monday) that the “Homday” real estate company, the main sponsor of the club, provided an amount of five thousand euros at the beginning of the donation campaign.

The club, which occupies the fourteenth place in the “Bundesliga”, will also donate the annual fee for new members of 84 euros, which will be collected until the end of the season.

The club plans to support five projects, which will be selected through a public vote through the club’s website, until the seventh of next April.

And the club stated: We are not only playing for ourselves, but for something bigger, it is for Berlin!