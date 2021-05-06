Berlin (dpa)

Hertha Berlin has been out of the relegation centers of the German soccer league, “Bundesliga”, after its 3-0 victory at home to Freiburg today, Thursday, in a postponed match from the thirtieth stage of the competition.

The balance of Hertha Berlin, who ended a series of draws that continued in his last three matches in the competition, rose to 30 points in 14th place and still has a game in hand.

On the other hand, Freiburg stuck at 41 points in ninth place, and Polish Krzysztof Piatic scored the first and second goals for Hertha in the 14th and 22nd minutes, respectively, while the Serbian Nemanja Radonic secured the third goal in the 85th minute.