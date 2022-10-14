Colton Herta it was the last stars and stripes suggestion of an increasingly American Formula 1. Unlike Miami and Las Vegas, however, there was no money at the center, but mostly sports aspects. The FIA ​​denied the Super license to the IndyCar driver last September, and therefore the young Californian had to put his soul in peace. Formula 1 remains his future goal, but Herta knows that to achieve it he will have to achieve better results in the main series with covered wheels in the United States: seven wins in four seasons and a third place as best overall result are still not enough.

“It seems that the F1 hypothesis is over and that for now there won’t be an opportunity, that’s okay with me. It was an experience that I honestly couldn’t wait to try, but I still have time. IndyCar has never been a fallback for me, I am very happy to be here and to drive an Indy car. It is a very high level, competitive and fun championship. And the cars are truly a pleasure to drive right now. They have a good power-to-weight ratio and excellent tires“, He told Racer. “As far as Formula 1 is concerned, it is a chapter that seems closed at least for 2023. Being approached in the media moves the waters a bit: sometimes it’s good, sometimes bad. I don’t think it changed my situation this time, but it’s always nice to know that people are interested in you. I got my share of criticism, but also a lot of people who supported me, which was great to see“.

Herta’s name was very hot in the summer: the American carried out tests with McLaren – impressing the Woking team – and for a few weeks he was paired with AlphaTauri as a replacement for Pierre Gasly should the Frenchman go to Alpine. Now each scenario is postponed for at least 12 months.