Colton Herta will team up with NASCAR legend and IndyCar rival Jimmy Johnson, defending the US colors at the RoC Snow & Ice World Final in Pite Havsbad, Sweden.

Pastrana, known for his background in extreme challenges and Rallycross, will not be able to participate in the event on February 5th and 6th due to an injury sustained while basing jumping in Florida earlier this week.

“Participating in the Race of Champions for the first time is an incredible opportunity,” said Herta, a 21-year-old ace from Andretti Autosport who took six wins in his first three years with IndyCar. “I’m sorry to have to replace Travis and I wish him a quick and complete recovery.”

Herta this weekend will be at the start of the 24 Hours of Daytona in the LMP2 class, having already won the GTLM class on his debut at the wheel of a BMW M8.

Pastrana said: “Unfortunately I will not be able to participate in this year’s Race of Champions due to hip and sacrum fractures sustained during a badly finished base jump. I was looking forward to going to RoC in Sweden and representing the United States with my friend Jimmie Johnson. “

“I’m very sorry, but for sure Jimmie and Colton will be fantastic. I’m looking forward to returning to the Race of Champions in 2023. I’ll come back stronger and faster, trying to understand a little more about my limits.”

ROC president Fredrik Johnsson said: “We are really sad for Travis. He is an exceptional athlete and a human being who always pushes his limits.”

“Travis once nearly won the Race Of Champions at the Stade de France, Paris, with a broken leg, so even after hearing about his accident we thought if anyone could still do it it was him, but sadly he’s still in the hospital and he won’t be able to race next week. We can’t wait to have him back with us at RoC 2023 “.

“Colton is one of the fastest young drivers in the world and it will be very interesting to see what he and Jimmie can do for Team USA. In 2002, Jimmie and Jeff Gordon did great things on the rally course in Gran Canaria, against many of the best. world rally drivers, taking the first RoC Nations Cup win for the US. I know both Colton and Jimmie are super motivated to try and do it again for the US. “

This edition’s entry list has many prominent names in it, such as four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel, four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves, nine-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Tom Kristensen . But the list also includes Johan Kristofferson, Sebastien Loeb, Mattias Ekstrom, Mika Hakkinen, Valtteri Bottas, Petter Solberg and his son Oliver.