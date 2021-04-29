Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Mark Hershey, the new cyclist in the Emirates team, expressed his happiness to join the team, which took place last January, wishing to follow up on his achievements after winning a stage in the Tour de France 2020, and said: I have always wanted to become a cyclist since my early childhood, I started practicing this sport thanks to my father, who If he was not a professional, he was a fan of cycling and he used to practice it in his spare time. We spent a lot of time on our bikes together when I was young, and the reason was my love for sport, that was the beginning of the road.

He added: Today, I am going through my third season in the World Tour, and my first season with the UAE team. Last year was difficult for everyone, but I managed to perform well after the quarantine period ended and we returned to the races. My participation in the world tour, as I won the bronze medal in the world championship for road racing.

And Hershey continued: My plan for this year was to start the season slowly so that I reach my full potential during this period, and with my joining a new team, I needed some time to adapt to the situation, that was my first goal for this season, and I have already reached it, as the warm reception is What I had made me feel familiar quickly, and now that we are approaching the summer months, I am setting my sights on the biggest race in the world; Tour de France, and I hope to continue my racing achievements after winning a stage in last year’s race, to do well for the team this season.

He continued: “I ran against Tady Pugachar, and followed up on the outstanding performance that led him to victory in the race last year. Today, I am running alongside him in the same team, and it is a matter of pride that I participate in the Tour of France with Tady and the rest of the UAE team riders.

Hershey concluded: I would like to thank all fans and cycling enthusiasts in the UAE for their warm reception, and it is a matter of pride for me to wear the team shirt and the national flag in the upcoming races.