Hersha Parady dies, farewell to the actress of ‘Little House on the Prairie’

Actress Hersha Parady, known for her role as Alice Garvey in the historic TV series, has died at the age of 78 The house on the prairie.

Born in Berea, a municipality in the state of Ohio, in the USA, on May 25, 1945, Hersha Parady, pseudonym of Betty Sandhoff, began acting at the age of 14.

After working in some TV series such as Mannix, An American family, Tales of the Frontier And CBS Afternoon Playhousein 1977 he joined the cast of The house on the prairie playing the role of Alice Garvey, the teacher of Walnut Grove and friend of the Ingalls family.

The actress starred in the TV series until 1980 when the character was killed in a fire at the Walnut Grove school for the blind.

The actress died of a brain tumor. Her son Jonathan Peverall announced her death, saying: “This disease has robbed him of his strength, of her memory and, sadly, of her vivacious personality.”

“She was bedridden for a long time and it was very difficult to see my mother, once full of life and energy, dealing with basic daily activities,” he added.