Journalist Hersh said he could not disclose all the information about the Nord Stream case

The American journalist, Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh, said that he had a lot of information about the sabotage at Nord Stream, but could not disclose all the data. About this he told in an interview with Express.

“You are aware of what orders were received. I know a lot more about this than I want to say. But I have to protect the people who inform me,” the journalist admitted.

He added that he had no doubts about his version of events, and also ridiculed statements about the actions of a “pro-Ukrainian group.”

In February, Hersh published an investigation accusing the United States of blowing up the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. According to him, American divers, under the cover of conducting exercises, planted explosives to organize sabotage.

At the same time, US intelligence claims that forces supported by Ukraine are allegedly behind the sabotage on the Nord Stream.