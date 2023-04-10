Washington intended to blackmail Moscow by blowing up Nord Stream in order to prevent Russia from launching a special operation in Ukraine. This was announced on Monday, March 10, by the American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh in an interview with the magazine Tichys Einblick.

According to Hersh, the idea of ​​blackmail came just before New Year 2021. The American authorities wanted to find something “out of the ordinary” that US President Joe Biden could use as a threat to convince Russia not to launch a special operation in Ukraine.

“First of all, it was a threat. <...> They acted on the principle of “you are with us or against us.” The idea was to tell Putin: if you cross the border with Ukraine, we will blow up the pipelines,” the journalist explained.

Hersh added that the US government “will never admit responsibility for this sabotage,” and noted that the American press is quite happy with this state of affairs.

Earlier, on April 5, Hersh said that the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) always has a cover for its covert operations that removes suspicion. According to him, the United States deliberately spread fakes through the media about involvement in the explosions of the Ukrainian yacht Andromeda in order to divert suspicion from the Joe Biden administration.

On February 8, Hersh published an investigation into the sabotage of Russian gas pipelines. In it, he directly blamed the Biden administration for the incident, pointing out that American divers planted two bombs in the Baltic Sea back in June 2022, and the explosive itself was activated by the Norwegians. In this regard, the Western media soon began to publish articles in which they allegedly revealed a new culprit – the Andromeda yacht, which may have been driven by Ukrainians.

At the end of September 2022, the branches of the largest European gas pipelines Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were blown up. Russian President Vladimir Putin later called the accidents an act of international terrorism.