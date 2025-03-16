In the beginning, Herrsching’s indoor spokesman asked the namesake of the opponent Helios Grizzly Giesen on the field, a full -grown bear made of brown plush. This presented the king of Lake Ammersee, as always wrapped in Roter Robe, submissive three points. But as the Kini had planned, it didn’t happen. The WWK Volleys faced a rather opposing competitor on Sunday, whom they ended up in the last Bundesliga main game after a strong start with 2: 3 (25:16, 23:25, 19:18, 11:15).

Even if Herrsching could no longer displace the Lake Constance club from third place after Friedrichshafen’s point was won, the game against Giesen still had some explosiveness when it comes to the table constellation in front of the playoffs. A clear victory for Herrschings over Giesen would have meant that Düren is the opponent in the quarter -finals. Due to the success in Munich, the Helios Grizzlys now hopped past Düren and are now also Herrsching’s quarter -final opponents. So the game was a little warm-up for the playoffs-it became clear that Herrsching had to stretch to survive the round of the last eight.

On the other hand, coach Thomas Ranner and his team are allowed to tackle the KO round with self-confidence: 24 games, 16 wins, 51 points: After all, the Herrschinger have never been so successful after the first and second half of the season since they rose to the Bundesliga in 2014. At the same time, they have always failed in the playoff quarter-finals at the latest, mostly on stronger opponents, but also a few times on their own inability. In the BMW Park in particular, they often did not stand the pressure in front of sometimes impressive backdrops. That should change now: “After the season so far, the goal must be called: semi -finals,” says Herrsching’s managing director Max Hauser.

Always looking for improvements: Herrsching’s managing director Max Hauser. (Photo: Hafner/Nordphoto/Imago)

The signs are good that this time it could work with the move into the round of the best four. Herrsching has the home advantage as fourth in the table, which is now playing against the fifth giesen. On March 22nd, the first game in Giesen is planned, on March 26th (8pm) the first game in BMW Park, where a possible decision on April 1 would also take place on April 1st. The previous season balance: 1: 1.

In order to accomplish this greatest success in the club’s history after moving into the cup final in 2024, Hauser, especially with foreign attackers, Daniel Gruvaeus, which, like almost the entire team, was recently grasped by a flu wave, “that it comes back into shape”. Just like Filip John, who, according to Hauser, “has not played a good game before the game against Giesen”. John is the main attacker of the Herrschinger, so a lot depends on his shape. The 23-year-old played strong against the Grizzlys, became top scorer with 17 points, including three blocks.

It should go on, “Step by Step, next year we will take a step forward again,” says Hauser

Even if, despite the strong main round, it is not yet clear whether the pendulum is now swinging to the side of the Herrschinger, Hauser, Ranner and the other managers can already be very satisfied with the season 2024/25. They were also successful internationally, reached a round of 16 in the European club competition for the first time-and lost there in the Challenge Cup against Ankara. The fact that the former student group now becomes an internationally represented ensemble, which was probably not dreamed of ten or fifteen years ago.

But it should go on, “Step by Step, we will take a step forward again next year,” says Hauser. Herrsching is very likely to be internationally again in the coming season, which logically also attracts top -class players. The budget also increases continuously. And also as far as the viewer resonance is concerned, they look into the future. That 2000 to 3000 spectators came to the BMW Park a few times in a row (there were 2000 against Giesen) to Looking at volleyball, “I find a success from my waiting,” says Hauser.

Herrsching’s managing director is currently collecting ideas on how the advertising drum can be stirred even more. “With advertising on taxis, more posters, TV, radio and newspapers. We want to try everything that works. ” The playoff semi-finals would be another piece of the puzzle.