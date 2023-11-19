Herrmann calls for the German passport to be withdrawn for criminals

Home page politics

Clear opposition to red-green plans: Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) wants to take away the German passports of criminals with dual citizenship (archive photo). © Arne Dedert/dpa/archive image

The traffic light is planning to make naturalization easier. Bavaria’s Interior Minister, on the other hand, wants to take away criminals’ German passports – and also warn the municipalities.

Munich – The conservative parties are once again taking a stand against the “double pass”: Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) is calling for the requirements for dual citizenship to be tightened instead of easier, as the traffic light coalition is planning for the beginning of next year. Herrmann unequivocally demands that criminals can have their German citizenship revoked again. He said that to the German press agency. However, this requires an amendment to the Basic Law – such a law to change or supplement the wording of the Basic Law can only be passed with a two-thirds majority of the Bundestag and the Bundesrat.

German citizenship is regulated in Article 116 of the Basic Law and the Nationality Act. It is particularly protected by Article 16 of the Basic Law. According to this article, German citizenship may not be revoked. This provision was inserted into the Basic Law under the impression of the National Socialist practice of forced expatriation, writes Das Federal Constitutional Court in a judgment on the legality of expatriation that actually took place in Germany. The loss of nationality may only occur on the basis of a law and against the will of the person concerned, in principle only if the person concerned does not become stateless as a result.

Naturalization at a rapid pace: In the future, after just five years

“Offenders with dual citizenship must be able to have their German citizenship revoked if they have committed significant criminal offenses and thus seriously impair the essential interests of our community,” said CSU politician Herrmann to the German Press Agency in Munich. In the middle of next year, the traffic light coalition wants to further simplify access to dual citizenship following the dual nationality reform that took place in 2000. In 2016, the majority of the CDU voted at its party conference to reintroduce the so-called option obligation – this had applied before the introduction of dual citizenship: children of foreign parents who were born in Germany should decide on a nationality by the age of 23.

In January 2000, the place of birth principle was introduced in addition to the previously sole principle of descent. According to this, children born in Germany to foreign parents can also acquire German citizenship. This initially entailed the obligation to decide between the parents’ German or foreign nationality upon reaching the age of 18 – the obligation to choose. This was overturned in 2014 and converted into automated dual citizenship. The period of legal habitual residence in Germany required for a naturalization claim was also shortened from 15 to eight years. The rules are to be relaxed further from mid-2024.