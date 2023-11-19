Home page politics

Clear opposition to red-green plans: Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) wants to take away the German passports of criminals with dual citizenship (archive photo). © Arne Dedert/dpa/archive image

The traffic light is planning to make naturalization easier. Bavaria’s Interior Minister, on the other hand, wants to take away criminals’ German passports – and also warn the municipalities.

Munich – The conservative parties are once again taking a stand against the “double pass”: Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) is calling for the requirements for dual citizenship to be tightened instead of easier, as the traffic light coalition is planning for the beginning of next year. Herrmann unequivocally demands that criminals can have their German citizenship revoked again. He said that to the German press agency. However, this requires an amendment to the Basic Law – such a law to change or supplement the wording of the Basic Law can only be passed with a two-thirds majority of the Bundestag and the Bundesrat.

German citizenship is regulated in Article 116 of the Basic Law and the Nationality Act. It is particularly protected by Article 16 of the Basic Law. According to this article, German citizenship may not be revoked. This provision was inserted into the Basic Law under the impression of the National Socialist practice of forced expatriation, writes Das Federal Constitutional Court in a judgment on the legality of expatriation that actually took place in Germany. The loss of nationality may only occur on the basis of a law and against the will of the person concerned, in principle only if the person concerned does not become stateless as a result.

Naturalization at a rapid pace: In the future, after just five years

“Offenders with dual citizenship must be able to have their German citizenship revoked if they have committed significant criminal offenses and thus seriously impair the essential interests of our community,” said CSU politician Herrmann to the German Press Agency in Munich. In the middle of next year, the traffic light coalition wants to further simplify access to dual citizenship following the dual nationality reform that took place in 2000. In 2016, the majority of the CDU voted at its party conference to reintroduce the so-called option obligation – this had applied before the introduction of dual citizenship: children of foreign parents who were born in Germany should decide on a nationality by the age of 23.

In January 2000, the place of birth principle was introduced in addition to the previously sole principle of descent. According to this, children born in Germany to foreign parents can also acquire German citizenship. This initially entailed the obligation to decide between the parents’ German or foreign nationality upon reaching the age of 18 – the obligation to choose. This was overturned in 2014 and converted into automated dual citizenship. The period of legal habitual residence in Germany required for a naturalization claim was also shortened from 15 to eight years. The rules are to be relaxed further from mid-2024.

The relief planned by the traffic light coalition: Multinationality should be possible: Immigrants no longer have to give up their previous citizenship when naturalizing. Naturalization should be accelerated: Instead of eight years, people should be able to obtain German citizenship after just five years. Special performance is rewarded: With "special integration services", naturalization is possible after just three years. Lifetime achievements of the generation of guest workers should be recognized: Proof of oral language skills is sufficient for naturalization (no naturalization test necessary) (Source: Federal Ministry of the Interior and Homeland)

Shortly before the turn of the millennium, the red-green majority in power at the time sought to increase the naturalization rate with the “double pass”. The aim of the CDU/CSU was also the permanent integration of foreigners living in Germany. However, they had asked for a decision on a case-by-case basis: the option model. They assumed that giving up their previous citizenship and accepting German citizenship would be a sign of acceptance of the German free-democratic basic order. In the meantime, the issue of immigration and naturalization has become even more socially explosive.

With his proposal, Herrmann wants to give more weight to the basic principles of German political order and values ​​among people to be naturalized – and is receiving support. However, for more pragmatic reasons – as the general manager of the German Association of Cities, Helmut Dedy, told the Westphalian News said: “It is foreseeable that the planned reform of citizenship law will lead to significantly more applications for naturalization. This is an additional number of cases for the already heavily burdened immigration and naturalization authorities. We are therefore very critical of the reform coming into force in January 2024. We need more time.”

Dual citizenship: Herrmann fears a “persil certificate”

Dedy and Herrmann agree that the amendment to citizenship law involves a reversal of the previous procedure: Because naturalization in Germany should be made much easier and dual citizenship should become the rule, said Herrmann. Especially in view of the current heated debate in migration policy, there is no need for action to change the current citizenship law, says Herrmann. According to him, the federal government must also strive with equal passion to find a way to revoke dual citizenship.

Herrmann: “There should be no clearance certificate (no unconditional approval) for dual nationals that guarantees them German citizenship for life once they have acquired it, regardless of how much they damage our community through serious crimes.” The largest group of foreign citizens with “double passports “ are Poles and Russians. Behind them are Turks, Italians and Romanians. Dual citizenship could also be granted to current war refugees from Ukraine because Ukraine refuses to withdraw its own citizenship.

For Bavaria’s Interior Minister, this would be a gateway for his proposal: According to Article 16 of the Basic Law, German citizenship may only be revoked if the person concerned does not become stateless as a result. A “dual national” from Ukraine would keep his original passport despite having his German citizenship revoked. Countries such as Afghanistan, Eritrea, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria also exclude loss of citizenship. But even if Article 16 of the Basic Law excludes the loss of German citizenship in the event of impending statelessness, the exception can confirm the rule.

In 2006, the Federal Constitutional Court rejected a Nigerian’s complaint against the revocation of his naturalization because he had “fraudulently” obtained it. Instead of being able to secure his livelihood in this country, as stated when he was naturalized, he was not able to secure his livelihood through employment subject to social insurance contributions, but through drug trafficking, for which he was then sentenced to prison. Based on this judgment, the author Christian Rath in the social democratic newspaper Forward clearly stated: “The revocation of naturalization is possible if someone has only apparently committed to the free democratic basic order.”