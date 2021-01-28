JIt took ules Verne’s hero Phileas Fogg 80 days and 5 minutes to circumnavigate the earth and find his great love. It took Boris Herrmann 80 days, 14 hours and 15 minutes to sail around the world and become a different person. In any case, those were his first thoughts after arriving in Les Sables-d’Olonne in western France. “The Vendée Globe has changed me, I don’t yet know exactly how, but I’ve learned a lot about patience and trust in people and in the boat. Many things only come with time, ”said Herrmann. “It wasn’t a pleasure trip, every day is a challenge. But now all the beautiful feelings are there. There’s a strange relationship between time and reward. “

The German skipper had set himself the goal of finishing in the top five. Mission accomplished, because in the end he finished fourth. But there would have been even more if he hadn’t collided with a fishing boat on the last day. Herrmann had slept there – and his warning systems did not react. “I experienced a little nightmare,” said Herrmann at a press conference this Thursday. In a video he reported that he woke up to a noise. “I was looking at the large hull of a fishing cutter.” The gennaker, the triangular headsail, got tangled in the cutter’s crane. Eventually, however, he was able to slip past the boat. He got dressed and took a deep breath. He brought the torn sail back on board. “It wasn’t an easy job,” he said. The bowsprit of his ship was also broken off and a foil was damaged.

Prince Albert in the escort boat

After this drama, he arrived in Les Sables-d’Olonne in western France that Thursday morning; Herrmann’s arrival had actually been planned for Thursday night. Because of the damaged wing, he had to sail with a few knots. He had attached the foil with ropes. He then had to be patient a little longer and wait four hours before he could enter the port of the coastal town after the ebb had left. But it was worth it, because then Damien Seguin and Giancarlo Pedote accompanied him, who took the places behind him.

Herrmann’s joy and relief was almost palpable when he waved to the audience on the edge of the harbor canal from his “Seaexplorer” yacht, waved Bengali smoke fires and held up the German flag. He held his wife Birte and her little daughter in his arms for a long time after they donned. He sprayed the traditional magnum champagne bottle while sitting on the shoulders of his teammates. Later he was supposed to say that he was looking forward to a cold beer, but after eighty days on the high seas, Herrmann also accepted the champagne. Earlier, Prince Albert of Monaco, who was approached in a support boat, had greeted him. His nephew Pierre Casiraghi, the vice president of the yacht club in the princely state for which Boris sails, had tears in his eyes. The German ambassador in Paris, Hans-Dieter Lucas, who had arrived the day before to greet them but had other obligations the next day, also sent a greeting. “Do you know that you are now a media star in Germany,” a journalist asked Herrmann. “A lot is conveyed to you, but you just don’t feel it. I’ll have a look at it now, ”the skipper replied with a big grin on his face.