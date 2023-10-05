Thursday, October 5, 2023
Herring | Grand Committee: The EU Commission’s proposal for a herring fishing ban is disproportionate

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 5, 2023
in World Europe
The large committee formed Finland’s official position on the Commission’s proposal. It demands that the government actively continue negotiations to secure herring fishing opportunities.

Parliamentary according to the large committee, the EU Commission’s proposal to ban targeted herring fishing in Finland’s nearby waters is disproportionate. On Thursday, the large committee formed Finland’s official position on the Commission’s proposal.

The committee considers it very important that the government actively continues negotiations to secure herring fishing opportunities.

The large committee stresses that, according to the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES), there are no grounds for a ban.

According to the committee, the Commission’s proposal deviates from established practice when it does not take ICES’ scientific advice into account.

A big one according to the committee, a targeted ban on herring fishing in accordance with the EU Commission’s proposal would have serious negative effects socially, economically, and in terms of security of supply and the state of the Baltic Sea.

“The commission has proposed a complete ban on herring fishing. Finland considers this measure disproportionate and unreasonable from the perspective of the fishing industry and also, for example, domestic fish farming. For this reason, we are pursuing a quota in accordance with the recommendations of ICES, by which the fishing quota will be reduced”, the chairman of the large committee Heikki Autto (kok) said at his press conference in parliament.

“This aims to secure the herring stocks in the future as well, but in such a way that the fishing industry can continue,” Autto continued.

Fishing ban is only a proposal from the EU Commission. It may not come into force as such.

Fishing quotas will be decided later in October at the EU Council of Ministers, where Finland is represented by the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayah (kd).

Autto believes that other EU countries are ready to listen to Finland’s positions on the matter.

“Finland is the most important fishing country in the Baltic Sea, and the EU partners will surely listen with a sensitive ear to what Finland proposes,” Autto estimates.

The herrings are doing badly due to both overfishing and the current state of the Baltic Sea. The Baltic Sea is still one of the most polluted seas in the world.

