Herring fishing ban | The herring in the Baltic Sea may soon be in a “critical state”, says the researcher

The researcher considers the herring fishing ban proposed by the commission to be a necessary measure so that the fish stock has a chance to recover.

Herring a fishing ban would be appropriate, says the researcher Mikaela Bergenius Nord From the Water Resources Institute of the Swedish Agricultural University.

“The herring population has decreased a lot since the mid-1990s. I think the commission’s presentation is welcome,” says Bergenius Nord.

The European Commission has proposed a complete ban on targeted herring fishing in Finnish waters for 2024. According to the proposal, only a small quota would be given to herring for bycatch from other fishing.

The show has been criticized as being over-sized. Among other things, a proposal was held in the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry unbalanced and disproportionate. According to the Finnish Professional Fishermen’s Association, if implemented, the proposal would be for Finland “huge blow”.

Bergenius Nordin According to the report, the herring population in the Gulf of Bothnia and the central parts of the Baltic Sea has decreased to a level that requires action.

According to him, there are many reasons for the strong reduction in the biomass of the herring stock. Therefore, it cannot be said that the reason for the reduction of the herring stock is only overfishing, he states.

One of the underlying factors is fishing, but the stock has also been affected by changes in the ecosystem, among other things. Herring have also been reported shortened and emaciated. According to Bergenius Nord, it is not yet known exactly how and to what extent different factors have affected the herring stock.

“But a fishing ban is what can be done now due to the recovery of the herring population. And as various risk assessments show, the ban is also appropriate. With the help of a ban, it would be possible to see if the development can be halted and the stance on growth.”

International the Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) has estimated that herring biomass will not recover above a sustainable level before 2025, the commission’s presentation states. Biomass refers to the total weight, i.e. in this case the total weight of the reproducing individuals of the fish stock.

In its presentation, the commission pointed out that the multi-year management plan for the Baltic Sea has clear rules on how to act to prevent a catastrophic collapse of the fish stock. According to the plan, fishing must be stopped if there is more than a five percent risk that the fish stock will fall below the absolute minimum level. In Pohjanlahti herring, the risk is now more than 20 percent.

Bergenius Nord is therefore in line with the Commission’s proposal.

In the recommendations given by ICES in the spring, the herring quota for the Gulf of Bothnia was set at 48,800–63,000 tons for 2024. According to Bergenius Nord, the Commission somewhat surprisingly took a stricter line than the Council.

“It’s about risk management. If fishing were to continue in the same way as before, the risk of the fish stock decreasing below a critical level would be too great. As a researcher, I think that the almost zero level proposed by the Commission for herring fishing is a step in the right direction.”

I- and head of the Commercial Fisheries Unit of the Ministry of Forestry Risto Lampinen stated earlier this week that an increasing proportion of the herring caught ends up in fishmeal factories. Fishmeal is an important raw material in, for example, feed for fish farming. Herrings also go to fur farms and export both as feed and food raw material.

Bergenius Nord has a similar understanding of the situation.

“Only a small part of the herring caught ends up being eaten by people.”

Next year’s Baltic Sea fishing quotas will be decided by the EU Council of Ministers in October. Before that, the government and finally the parliament form their position on the proposal. It has been predicted that Finland will most likely present a change to the proposal.