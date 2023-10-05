Herring ban | Herring as a delicacy for Finns is a myth – The graphics show where domestic herring actually ends up

Millions of kilograms of herring are fished every year. According to the Finnish Natural Resources Agency’s estimate, around 4–6 million kilograms of herring will end up as feed for fur animals this year.

For example, in 2021, a total of approximately 77 million kilograms of herring were fished for commercial purposes in Finland. Only four percent of this ended up on Finns’ plates.

The discussion about domestic herring became lively when the European Commission published its proposal, which proposes a complete ban on herring fishing in the waters near Finland. According to the proposal, only a small quota would be given to herring for bycatch obtained with other fishing.

According to the Commission, the cessation of herring fishing for next year is essentialbecause the amount of herring in Pohjanlahti has fallen below the sustainable stock.

But where do the herrings caught in Finnish waters end up, if once the herring is not fit for food for Finns?

In all in 2021, about a third of Finnish herring ended up as food. Most of this was exported, especially to Eastern Europe. The information comes from the latest data from the Finnish Natural Resources Agency (Luke).

Luke’s special researcher Jari Setälän according to, in Finland herring is mostly sold to consumers as fresh fillets, while in Eastern Europe it is sold in canned form.

According to him, this explains the big difference in why herring is consumed more as a food abroad than at home.

“The main part of Finland’s herring catch is small herring suitable for raw material in the canning industry. It is sold to, for example, Estonia and Ukraine, where there are many canning industries that use herring. The domestic fillet industry, on the other hand, uses larger herring, which has a small share of the catch.”

Uncle reminds that herring is still Finland’s largest domestic fish raw material reserve. Although four percent seems small, herring is still used the most among wild fish in the Finnish food market.

In Finland, herring is made into, among other things, herring steaks, herring rolls, herring box, various semi-canned foods such as cobbler’s salmon and smoked herring.

Back in the early 1980s, herring was the main product of the fish market. Later, consumers replaced it with farmed salmon.

“The fish industry has recently invested in new herring filleting and perking machines, so that even smaller herring can be used in domestic food.”

Mostly In 2021, herring was used in Finland and abroad either as a raw material for fishmeal or as animal feed for, for example, fur farms.

The herring left in Finland is used less and less as feed for fur animals. According to Luke’s estimate, the use of herring in fur farms would be well below 10 million kilos this year, perhaps 4–6 million kilos.

Normally, the amount has been 40–60 million kilos. Fur-bearing animals are mainly fed herring scraps.

“Herring has become too expensive for the fur industry struggling with the recession. The demand for fur farms has collapsed to one-tenth of what it was before, and the price of herring has risen as the demand for fishmeal and the food industry has increased,” says Setälä, describing the collapse in quantity.

Specially Finnish herring is used as a raw material for fish meal in Finland, Estonia and also in Denmark, according to Luke’s latest from the fish market overview.

Fishmeal made from domestic herring is fed, for example, to farmed rainbow trout, says a WWF conservation expert Matti Ovaska. Fishmeal is made either from whole fish or from the scrapings of edible fish.

“Fish meal is a globally important raw material in animal production. In Finland, fishmeal is especially used as a raw material for fish farming feed”, describes Ovaska.

Baltic herring is the main species of commercial fishing in Finland. For example, in 2021, herring covered almost 80 percent of the commercial fish catch in the Finnish sea area.

There are commercial first-class professional fishermen, for whom fishing is the main occupation, in Finnish sea areas currently around 400.

According to the Finnish Professional Fishermen’s Association, the proposal of the European Commission will be implemented would be a “huge blow” to Finland. In practice, banning targeted herring fishing would mean the end of the livelihood or work of hundreds or even thousands of professionals in both fishing and processing companies, the association estimates.

Commission the proposal would also have an impact on the herring fishing of Finland’s neighboring countries.

The EU Commission’s proposal would end herring fishing in the fishing quota areas of the Gulf of Bothnia and the main Baltic Sea basin, where Finnish and Estonian vessels, among others, fish, says Luken Setälä.

WWF conservation expert Ovaska estimates that with regard to herring, it has long been thought that the herring populations are strong and can withstand the current fishing well.

“Now we are in a miserable situation where herring fishing can even be stopped completely.”

Ovaska is clear that herring fishing should be significantly restricted in the Baltic Sea.

“We don’t see the need to stop all fishing. It would be important to leave room at least for coastal fishing, which catches herring used as food,” says Ovaska.