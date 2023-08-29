Herring | “A huge blow” – A fishing ban would destroy the entire economy in Finland, says the head of the association

The European Commission’s proposal to ban herring fishing in Finnish waters would end the livelihood of hundreds of fishermen, perhaps completely. The indirect effects would be even greater.

European on Monday, the commission announced its proposal for Baltic Sea fishing quotas in 2024. According to the proposal You shouldn’t ask for it in the waters near Finland herring no longer as a by-catch of a small quota of kiloshark fishing. The sea salmon fishing quota would also be reduced in Pohjanlahti.

“If implemented, the proposal would be a huge blow for Finland,” characterizes the CEO of the Finnish Professional Fishermen’s Association Kim Jordan.

In practice, banning targeted herring fishing would mean the end of the livelihood or work of hundreds or even thousands of professionals in both fishing and processing companies.

“The main part of Finnish fishing in marine areas would end. Ships and fishermen would stay ashore. Herring would no longer be edible or a raw material for fish processing,” Jordas lists.

According to him, the entire livelihood of professional fishermen would probably be threatened, herring being the most important species of commercial fishing. In addition, the reduction of salmon quotas in the Gulf of Bothnia and the ban on salmon fishing in Åland, the Archipelago Sea and the Back Sea would make the situation even more difficult.

“Fishing only coastal species such as whitefish, perch, zander and roach species is no longer profitable.”

Commercial According to Jordas, there are currently around 400 first-class professional fishermen, for whom fishing is their main occupation, in Finland’s sea areas.

In addition to professional fishermen, the fishing ban would also indirectly affect other businesses, such as freezers, fish meal factories and other areas of fish processing. There is not yet a more accurate estimate of how many professionals the fishing ban would affect.

The Finnish Professional Fishermen’s Association’s position on the commission’s proposal is clear.

“We definitely hope that the show would be abandoned.”