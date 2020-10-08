Hector Herrera he was close to leaving in this past summer market. The Mexican was on the exit ramp, but finally did not leave. The offers there were by the midfielder They were not the ones that Atlético intended and stayed under the orders of Simeone, who has the job of get the most out of it of a footballer who arrived last season with the role of an important player. He did not succeed and in his second year his great objective is to find a place in the team. It will not be easy. Torreira, Koke and Saúl are to play in the center of the field. But Herrera grows strong at Atlético.

The Mexican came from Porto as a guaranteed signing, as he had been a player with a prominent role in the Portuguese club. But barely has been able enjoy some joy at Atlético. To remember was his goal to Juventus in Champions, but then it has not had great continuity in the game. And when Simeone gave him the opportunity he was not particularly fine either. He was in and out of the team, but never gave the impression of taking over the job.

With 30 years and with a contract until 2022 he has to step up and become one of the footballers on whom he pilots the team’s game. Last season he played a total of 30 matches (21 from LaLiga, one from the Copa del Rey, six from the Champions League and two from the Spanish Super Cup). He scored a goal, the aforementioned Champions League.

Thomas’s departure leaves a gap that the other teammates have to fill. Herrera has experience and already knows what Atlético and LaLiga are. The footballer, faced with the option of leaving, He always said that he was happy in Madrid and that his illusion was to succeed here. It is not late yet. There is still time to demonstrate the reasons why Atlético signed him.