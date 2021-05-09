The defeat of Pablo Herrera and Javi Huerta by (0-2) against the Germans Nils Ehlers and Lars Flüggen, in the final of the CEV Beach volleyball Cup which ended in Madrid, gave the Spanish team the silver medal and, above all, the passport to the pre-Olympic in The Hague. In Herrera and Huerta fell the responsibility of trying the comeback after the previous defeat of Curro Menéndez and Alejandro Huerta (1-2).

The first set was completely dominated by the Germans, sixth in the world, with comfortable advantages (7-10, 12-19, 13-20 and 14-21). In the second quarter the improvement in the Spanish game was significant. Herrera once again recorded his enormous experience and Javi Huerta was not daunted in the attack despite Ehlers’ 210 centimeters. The locals took the initiative for much of the round (10-9, 13-7), but in the final stretch came ties at 18, 19 and 20., until the final 20-22.

The balance of both contenders before the final had been very similar: Spain played 7 games. He won six of them, with a balance of 13 sets in favor and 4 against. The Germans played six, lost one, with a record of 11 sets in favor and 3 against.

Alejandro Blanco, president of the Spanish Olympic Committee, Sofía Miranda, Councilor for Sports of the Madrid City Council, who carried out the honor kickoff, and Agustín Martín, head of the Spanish Volleyball Federation, attended the meeting. The five finalists obtained the classification to attend the pre-Olympic in The Hague (June 23-26) where there will be a single place at stake for Tokyo 2020.

Gavira: “Mentally I am very worn out”

Adrián Gavira from Cádiz (La Línea de La Concepción, 1987), who for thirteen years has formed together with Pablo Herrera from Castellón one of the best couples in world beach volleyball, He confessed to Efe that “mentally” he is “very worn out.” Gavira had planned to participate in the CEV Cup that ends this Sunday at Madrid’s Puerta de Hierro Park, but an injury prevented him from doing so.

“I noticed a pull in Lorca, where we trained after coming back from Mexico. At first I didn’t give it much importance because it was at the end of training. On Wednesday, already here in Madrid, I began to notice a stronger pull when blocking and I ended the training with a lot of pain and that is why we decided not to risk in this competition, “he explained.

“For us this tournament – he continued – was above all to gain confidence and rhythm of the game. But it was very risky as it could break me.. In the end it went well because they managed to get into the final “, said in an interview with Efe the linense, who resides in the neighboring town of San Roque, before Spain lost the gold against Germany this Sunday).

“Tomorrow (in the medical services of the CSD) they will evaluate me to see if there is an abdominal tear or not. In fact, in Cancun it was very windy and this area is very worn. I trust that there will be no break to be able to start training in Lorca on Tuesday. I will do it with Fran (Marco) the coach and Pablo (Herrera) will have rest until Thursday because a good tute got here. But he is doing very well and is proving once again that he is a leader. He is making Javi UHuerta feel very comfortable and he is pulling very well, “he said. Gavira, who is looking for his third Olympic participation, after participating in London 2012 and Rio 2016, lamented the difficult year he is going through. His partner Herrera aspires to his fifth appearance in a Games.

“It has been a very difficult year. Mentally I am very exhausted because physically I have not gotten to feel well. I had an ear operation in October; then a programmed infiltration of the knee in November and December and that made him stand still for many months. The preseason has been very short. In the period of strength that we won in preseason I have been very limited and I am dragging myself around the track. And when we had a month after the Doha test to prepare for Cancun, I caught covid in Qatar and I had to be locked up for two weeks, “he explained.

“Although I was at the Lorca High Performance Center, which is the best place for us to pass the covid, since they put me in the room with an exercise bike and a small gym, I did not lose so much physically. But, the truth is, now It has been almost a month and a half since I passed the covid, I still do not feel well physically, with a lot of muscle fatigue, without much energy. I hope we can remedy it and, although I am mentally exhausted, we are athletes, we are fighters and what I try to keep in my head is the possibility of getting a medal in Tokyo and then we will remember these moments with joy, “he declared. “Our classification for Tokyo is not yet mathematical but it is true that there would have to be a very big carom to stay out,” he concluded.