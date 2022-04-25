Three weeks later, they’re back: the two signings that Simeone expected to face this season finale. The two players who were missing in the tie against City. Two of the men who made him fly at the start of LaLiga 14. Héctor Herrera and José María Giménez have returned to the group. Both have completed team training this afternoon in the Hill of the Thorn. Simeone had already warned at the pre-Granada press conference: he was waiting for both of them for the match in San Mamés, the first of the five finals that remain for the rojiblanco squad without the objective being fulfilled: finish in the top four in LaLiga, positions that are the door to the next Champions League.

On April 1, the Mexican was injured, the Uruguayan against Alavés, two days later. The two wanted to force to be against Manchester City, in the quarterfinal tie of this Champions League, but on the way out, at least on the way back. But it could not be. Both ailments, both muscular, prevented him.

Savic, come down

Herrera’s presence, until the game against Osasuna in which he regained ownership, had been residual. But then it was uncovered as one of the arguments of LaLiga of 14. His contribution in midfield was not only fundamental, it also improved the others (Koke ​​and De Paul, for example, his best minutes of the season came then, with him). His injury was a tremendous setback. His return is key. In the case of Giménez the same thing happens. Beyond his always intimidating presence in the area, his ascendancy in the team, Savic will be missing against Athletic due to suspension: to the one unless he is, one of the two.