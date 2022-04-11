Herrera is not ruled out for the second leg against Manchester City. The lack of the Mexican, injured when he returned from playing with his team in the March break, has become a black hole at Atleti. Without his rigor and order, the rojiblancos’ evils from before the turning point of the defeat against Levante seem to have returnedan Atlético with a dull light, without shots on goal, without Koke and De Paul knowing how to mix.

The Mexican suffered an elongation in the thigh, without breakage, which gives hope. The last week he has not worked with the group but he has worked intensely with a date in mind: Wednesday, the second leg against City in the Champions League quarterfinals. The rojiblanco team rests tomorrow and will return to training on Tuesday, the day before the duel against Manchester City at the Metropolitan.

Gimenez’s situation

Another fundamental loss for that match, a priori, is that of Giménez, with whom he also keeps hopes. Injured just before the first leg of the quarterfinals, against Alavés, his muscle ailment was greater than the one suffered against Cádiz before the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against United, but his presence in the same first leg against City, in Manchester, was not ruled out. It’s Gimenez. Finally, the Uruguayan did not travel. But this time there was a second leg. It’s Gimenez. It’s the game of the year. And he wants to get there. as Herrera.