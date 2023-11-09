Home page politics

From: Julian Baumann

Herrenknecht boss Martin Herrenknecht criticizes the expansion of the infrastructure in Germany, but has pity for Transport Minister Wissing. © IMAGO/Falk Heller

Martin Herrenknecht, head of the tunnel construction specialist of the same name, criticizes the railway’s unpunctuality, but has pity for the responsible transport minister, Volker Wissing (FDP).

Stuttgart – Deutsche Bahn is the most important public means of transport in the Federal Republic, but is struggling with problems at every turn. That’s why Martin Herrenknecht, head of Herrenknecht AG from Schwanau in Baden-Württemberg, either travels by plane or takes two trains earlier on his business trips. However, the entrepreneur from the Black Forest has compassion for Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP), who is responsible for the renovation of the railway. At BW24 read now, what Martin Herrenknecht has to say about Transport Minister Volker Wissing and what he specifically criticizes about the railway.

Martin Herrenknecht is known for having a clear opinion even outside of his profession. The Herrenknecht founder recently criticized the government because politicians apparently believed that money fell from the sky.