Brandishing a budget of 455,000 euros, Almuñécar Town Hall has been awarded a contract for work on Paseo Andrés Segovia in La Herradura.

Readers will be far from surprised that it has a lot to do with laying water mains, etc, and resurfacing the pavement.

The contract went to Vialterra Infraesctructuras SA., who will be ripping up the ride starting from Building 18 next to Coral Library and working their way down to Geraniums where the beach road leads up to Punta de la Mona. We’re talking about some 500 linear meters.

Besides all this underground work, they will also be changing the street lighting over to LED bulbs

“This project will also include beach-shower units, shaped like a surfboard,” said the First Counselor for the village, adding that the said company entered the cheapest bid of the 16 aspirant companies.

And this is where you can breathe a sigh of relief because although the task will take six months… it won’t start until after summer!

(News: Herradura, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)