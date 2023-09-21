Turin is the capital for the prevention of Shingles: thanks to an Initiative Medicine project for vaccination against Herpes Zoster in the Piedmont Region, there has been a clear increase in vaccinations. “Herpes zoster is a painful, long-lasting disease and is very underestimated: in this sense prevention is very important for us – states Andrea Tronzano, Budget Councilor of the Piedmont Region – We have reached important levels, but politics can do more, put more resources. As the Piedmont Region we are doing a lot, but there is always room for improvement.”