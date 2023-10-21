“Generally speaking, people are more sensitive to very serious diseases and less sensitive to debilitating diseases, as is the case with shingles, a disease that has very debilitating long-term effects.” Thus Carlo Signorelli, president of Siti Lombardia and full professor of Hygiene at the Vita Salute San Raffaele University of Milan, on the sidelines of the meeting “The value of vaccination prevention for the economic and welfare system in Lombardy: the prospects for the vaccine against Herpes Zoster”, which took place at Palazzo Pirelli, organized by The European House – Ambrosetti with the non-conditional contribution of GSK and the patronage of the Lombardy Region.