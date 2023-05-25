(Adnkronos) – Alessandro Rossi, head of acute pathologies of the Italian Society of general medicine and primary care, spoke on the sidelines of the event “Herpes Zoster and cardiovascular risk” organized by Simg in Rome, during which a study was presented confirmed that herpes zoster increases cardiovascular risk.

#Herpes #Zoster #Rossi #Simg #Data #demonstrate #importance #preventive #intervention #vaccination