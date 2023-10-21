The meeting “The value of vaccination prevention for the economic and welfare system in Lombardy: the prospects for the vaccine against Herpes Zoster” took place at Palazzo Pirelli, organized by The European House – Ambrosetti with the non-conditioning contribution of GSK and the patronage of the Lombardy Region, with which we wanted to analyze the state of the art and the prospects for the prevention of herpes zoster, commonly known as St. Anthony’s Fire.