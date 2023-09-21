Turin is the capital for the prevention of Shingles: thanks to an Initiative Medicine project for vaccination against Herpes Zoster in the Piedmont Region, there has been a clear increase in vaccinations. “Our project highlights the role of the general practitioner – explains Paolo Morato, FIMMG Piedmont Vaccine Area Representative and Scientific Manager of the Project – But above all it clearly shows how there is an ever-increasing awareness among doctors of the importance of initiative medicine in prevention of diseases preventable by vaccination”.