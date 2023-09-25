The Region is among the first in Italy for vaccination coverage against Herpes zoster, known as Shingles, a systemic infectious disease which in Italy affects 150 thousand Italians, in particular the elderly, with short and long-term consequences, from skin rash to chronic pain up to possible meningitis and encephalitis and avoid hospitalizations and requests for long-term care. This is what emerged during the meeting promoted by Fimmg Umbria Region entitled ‘The role of the general practitioner in the management of anti-herpes zoster vaccination: new perspectives for protecting the patient’, which was held in Perugia.