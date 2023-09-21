(Adnkronos) – Turin, capital for the prevention of Shingles: thanks to an Initiative Medicine project for vaccination against Herpes Zoster in the Piedmont Region, there has been a clear increase in vaccinations. “Today we can prevent this infection with a specific vaccination, which combines with the many prevention opportunities that can be offered to the elderly and more generally to subjects at risk, as is done for influenza and pneumococcus – comments Lorenza Ferrara, Director of SeREMI- ASL AL.

#Herpes #zoster #Ferrara #ASL #Alessandria #prevented #specific #vaccine