“The citizen must understand what diseases he is at risk for, what the impacts of these diseases are if they are not addressed in the right way and also what the benefits of vaccination are”. This was stated by Daniela Bianco, partner and head of the Healthcare area of ​​The European House – Ambrosetti, on the sidelines of the meeting “The value of vaccination prevention for the economic and welfare system in Lombardy: the prospects for the Herpes vaccine Zoster”, which took place at Palazzo Pirelli, organized by The European House – Ambrosetti with the non-conditional contribution of GSK and the patronage of the Lombardy Region.