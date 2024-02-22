At least 2 out of 10 people don't know what shingles is and one in 2 says they know little. Yet, nearly 2 in 3 know others who have suffered from it, and 12% have actually had it. These are some of the data that emerged from a global survey promoted by GSK on the occasion of Shingles awareness week, the international awareness week on Herpes zoster (26 February-3 March), a campaign conducted by the pharmaceutical company in collaboration with the International Federation on aging (Ifa). Objective: To raise awareness and address the lack of knowledge about the risks and impact of Herpes zoster.

The online survey interviewed 3,500 adults aged 50 and over from 12 countries (China, United States, Germany, Brazil, Japan, United Kingdom, Australia, Italy, South Korea, India, Canada and Portugal), assessing respondents' understanding of shingles, what can trigger it and its impact on people's lives. Worryingly, new data suggests that many adults aged 50 and older misunderstand important aspects of the disease, including how it can develop. The results of the survey conducted between 16 and 18 August 2023 and presented this morning at a press conference reveal the low level of knowledge of the disease in Italy and around the world.

How does it manifest itself and who is most at risk? On this point, Italians are approved with reservations: painful skin rash is the key sign for 76% of those interviewed, for 63% it is also itchy. 38% speak generically of nerve pain. There is confusion regarding the ages at risk: 41% place the appearance of the picture mainly between the ages of 50 and 70, while 40% think that Zoster can arise at any age. 7% think that those over 70 are especially at risk. To the question 'why does the disease occur?', 58% replied that the virus is already in the body. For one in 5 it appears due to direct “infection” from another, from the repetition of chickenpox (16%), from the presence of cases in the family (12%). The fear of contagion, in particular, is experienced by 43% of people who consider the virus to be very or rather contagious, fueling stigma.

Things are better on the prevention front. The vaccine – emerges from the survey – is considered a valid prevention method for 62% of those interviewed, but 30% are unaware of its availability and for 8 out of 100 people, shingles is not preventable. In any case, with an apparent dissonance, 76% of those interviewed think that getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent the virus. On the perceived risk, however, a total failure for the Italians interviewed: only 10% of those interviewed consider it very likely to develop the disease in their lifetime. More than 1 in 3 people (36%) think it is somewhat or completely unlikely. Why do people think they are immune? 24% have never had shingles, 26% have had chickenpox, 27% have had no cases in the family. Only one in 10 people thinks about protection linked to vaccination.

Things are not better in the other countries involved in the survey either: on an international scale the virus is considered “contagious”. 55% of those interviewed believe that “you can get shingles from someone who has it”. In reality it cannot be transmitted from person to person – like other airborne diseases including Covid-19 – but is caused by a reactivation of the Varicella zoster virus (Vzv), the same one that causes chickenpox. If a person has never had chickenpox before, they may contract it after contact with someone with shingles. The virus will then remain dormant in the nervous system and may develop as Herpes zoster when advancing age or debilitating diseases reduce the strength of the immune system. Again: 39% of respondents believe that “it would not be possible to develop shingles if you have already had it.” The virus, however, is present in most adults who are at least 50 years old. Most people who develop shingles only have it once; however, it is possible to develop the virus more than once in a lifetime.

Passed and failed also in Europe: only one in 2 can define what it is. Not only that: 70% of those interviewed recognize painful skin rash as symptoms, 60% itchy skin rash, 47% blisters on the skin, 37% nerve pain. According to the survey, the age group most likely to develop Herpes zoster are adults between 50 and 70 years old. 26% do not know how long the symptoms can last and therefore do not know post-herpetic neuralgia and 72% consider the infection contagious (perhaps referring above all to chickenpox). But that's not all: 1 in 2 people think that zoster is a virus that most people already have in their nervous system; 48% think it is generally possible to prevent the virus. 60% believe that it is preventable with vaccination, however only 11% note its effectiveness and think they are at low risk of contracting Herpes zoster because they have been vaccinated. Furthermore, 47% of those interviewed think it is essential to have a healthy and balanced diet, 36% do exercise every week, 48% have good personal hygiene, 31% think it is important to reduce the level of stress while. Finally, one in 4 is convinced that once they have had zoster it is not possible to contract it again and one in 5 thinks that zoster is harmless.

Hence GSK's commitment, as Sara De Grazia, GSK medical scientific manager of the vaccines area, recalls: “Herpes zoster – she explains – is an infectious disease triggered by the reactivation of the virus that causes chickenpox. 90% of adults already have contracted the chickenpox virus is therefore potentially at risk of developing shingles. Therefore, more information is needed on Herpes zoster, on post-herpetic neuralgia which represents its main complication and on the possibilities of prevention thanks to vaccination. Today it is There is a vaccine available that allows us to prevent this pathology, which can have a profound impact on the lives of people and their families. This is why it is important that the adult population, and in particular those who are fragile and at risk, contact their doctor. trust for guidance on how to recognise, understand and reduce the risk of developing this debilitating disease.”

Finally, for Cittadinanzattiva, “we are faced with a disease that is finally easy to prevent in elderly and fragile adults. Being protected is a right to be claimed for one's own health, but also a duty towards the rest of the community. 65 today represent 23% of the population in Italy. Avoiding preventable diseases in these people means protecting their health, contributing to the well-being of society and avoiding avoidable hospitalization and treatment costs, freeing up resources to invest in other priority areas”.