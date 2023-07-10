“Fragile subjects came to light explosively with Covid. We who deal with immunodeficiency know the problem very well ”. Thus Giuseppe Spadaro, head of the Uosd of Allergology and the Federico II University Hospital of Naples, speaking at the conference ‘The anti-Herpes Zoster vaccination in fragile subjects’, which was held in the great hall of the Ceinge – advanced biotechnologies of the University Federico II of Naples to study routes that are as agile and short as possible and that make the administration of vaccination to these subjects effective and simple.

Fragile subjects are cancer patients, patients undergoing therapies that can compromise the immune system and the elderly, but not only – Spadaro underlined -. It is important that the problem is known and that the patients are known. Events like today’s serve to inform, reassure and enlighten. Not only the population, but also many grassroots colleagues who need to be informed about vaccines and what we do.

“Vaccinations – concluded Spadaro – have already defeated various pathologies. With adjuvants we have even strengthened the vaccine for fragile patients. The adjuvant is a substance that put in the vaccine makes it more powerful, stable at different temperatures and for a long time. Stimulates a more powerful immune system response. Fortunately, today we have a recombinant technology anti-herpes zoster vaccine available and therefore it can also be administered to immunosuppressed subjects”.