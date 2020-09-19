Dr. Kalam had prepared the road map

Anil Dhasmana, called the Hero of Surgical Strike, has been appointed as the new President of the National Technical Research Organization (NTRO). NTRO is the organization that can be called the third eye of the government. Dhasmana was employed in RAW for a long time and is also known as an expert on Pakistan affairs. In such a situation, taking control of NTRO is a big sign. In fact, NTRO is the only organization that gave information about how many people have died after the Balakot strike. The work of NTRO is also to gather intelligence but it is different from RAW or Intelligence Bureau. Let’s know what is special about this-RAW and IB (intelligence bureau) have also been working as an intelligence agency in our country for a long time. When the Kargil War took place in 1999, it was seen as a failure by the intelligence agencies as Pakistani troops had built their bunkers inside the border. Subsequently, a committee was formed under the chairmanship of Subramaniam which included people like Lt General (Retd) KK Hazari, BG Varghese and Satish Chandra. The committee’s report clearly stated that this war had to be fought due to the failure of intelligence agencies.Former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was the Defense Advisor at that time. He prepared the blueprint for the NTFO National Technical Facilities Organization. Later in 2004, the same organization was renamed NTRO. In fact, the central government had formed a committee on internal security, headed by the then Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani. NTFO was formed only after this.

What does NTRO do

NTRO collects intelligence related to the security of the country and then shares it with the government, military. Actually this organization takes more support of technology. Through the satellite, it monitors and finds out what is going on. Apart from this, there is also the work of monitoring mobile phones.

The important organizations and their buildings within the country are also monitored by NTRO. It also performs surveillance of drones and is always on the lookout for safety in maritime areas. NTRO has sent a technology experiment satellite into space through which it monitors. Apart from this, NTRO also has two radar satellites through which it gathers intelligence. The radar collects these pictures from the satellite.

Security of hardware and software related to war is also responsible for this. It collects data after monitoring and then analyzes it. NTRO works under the Prime Minister’s Office and National Security Advisor. During the Balakot strike, NTRO claimed more than 300 militants were killed through intelligence and photographs taken from the satellite.

How is NTRO different from RAW and Intelligence Bureau?

Actually all these three agencies work for the security of the country. The Intelligence Bureau is the oldest intelligence agency that was formed during the British era. Until 1968, it was the only intelligence agency in the country. This agency was considered a failure in the 1962–65 war. Hence RAW was later formed. Both the Intelligence Bureau and RAW are agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The RAW’s job is to monitor neighboring countries and provide information to the military and the government. It assumed an important role in the partition of Bangladesh.