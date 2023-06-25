She’s quite a hero! Yarita Lizeth demonstrates once again why he has won the affection of the public. This time, the ‘sweetie of love‘ visited the Regional Institute of Neoplastic Diseases (GO) of the South, in the region of Arequipawith the aim of bringing some happiness to the children and adults who are hospitalized there and fight against cancer.

The ‘sweetie of love‘ came to IREN South the recent June 23. There, the successful interpreter shared beautiful and emotional moments when she sang her popular songs with children facing the terrible disease. At the same time, Yarita Lizeth He brought them presents to brighten their day.

YOU CAN SEE: Brunella Torpoco helps a girl who sings songs by Yarita Lizeth to earn a living: “Humble”

The president of the association Brave Cancer Little Lions of the South, Arisaca Lightextended his thanks to Yarita Lizeth Yanarico. “She took the time to talk and sing with each patient. We feel excited that someone remembers us (…) It really lifts our spirits,” she said.

Yarita Lizeth sang with the children and adults admitted to the IREN Sur in Arequipa. Photo: HBA News

Not only the little ones were the lucky ones, but also the adults of the aforementioned hospital, who chanted out loud the best hits of the ‘Chinita of Love’. According to the authorities of the IREN South, Yarita Lizeth she is the first artist to visit the hospital.

#Heroin #Yarita #Lizeth #visited #neoplastic #hospital #brought #joy #children #cancer