Canada takes an important step on hard drugs. An exemption to federal law to allow possession for personal use of small amounts of certain substances in British Columbia went into effect Tuesday. The measure, approved by the Ministry of Health of Canada and requested by the Government of that province, aims to favor an approach based on public health and the reduction of stigmas over one of a punitive nature. “Instead of treating these people like criminals, they will be given care and compassion. They will have access to information,” said Jennifer Whiteside, British Columbia’s Minister of Mental Health and Dependencies, at a press conference on Monday.

Countries like Portugal and Estonia had already opted for similar measures. In the Canadian case, it is no coincidence that the implementation of this pilot project, which will last three years, takes place in the province located on the Pacific coast. British Columbia is considered the epicenter of the overdose death crisis that is hitting the North American country. Since April 2016, when the province declared a state of health emergency due to this scourge, more than 11,000 people have lost their lives, mainly due to opioid use. Drug abuse is the leading cause of unnatural death in British Columbia

According to the provision, citizens over the age of 18 may possess for personal consumption a maximum of 2.5 grams of cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA and certain opiates (such as heroin, fentanyl and morphine). The police will not be able to confiscate such substances and consumers will be safe from fines, arrests or charges. In exchange, they will receive information on a range of social and health resources at their disposal.

Dave Hamm, who works with the Vancouver Area Drug Users Network, weighs a stone of cocaine. JENNIFER GAUTHIER (REUTERS)

More than two thirds of police officers in the province have already received training on this novel approach. Fiona Wilson, vice president of the British Columbia Police Chiefs Association, said decriminalization is an important element in moving people who use drugs away from the judicial and marginal spheres towards social care services. In addition, personnel have been hired to act as liaisons between security agents and the health system, and the number of specialized centers to provide support has been increased. In its latest budget, British Columbia has set aside 430 million Canadian dollars (about 320 million US dollars) to fight this crisis over the next three years. Likewise, there will be an information campaign aimed at the general population and that explains the bases and the concept of decriminalization.

“Through this waiver, we will be able to reduce the stigma, fear and shame felt by people who use drugs and help more people access potentially life-saving supports and treatment,” said the federal minister for mental health and dependencies. , Carolyn Bennett. However, Bennett stressed that the activities of production, trafficking, import and export of these substances will continue to be illegal.

The Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, had indicated at different times that the decriminalization of some hard drugs was not contemplated. However, the increasing number of deaths and the arguments presented by British Columbia made Ottawa change its mind, announcing the exemption last June that took effect this Tuesday. A condition imposed by the federal authorities was to allow possession of 2.5 grams instead of the 4.5 initially requested. The City of Toronto has filed a petition seeking a similar authorization. A survey carried out in Canada by the firm Research Co. last October showed that 40% of those consulted supported the idea of ​​decriminalizing all drugs for personal use. A year earlier, the opinion was 33%.

