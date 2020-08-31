Heroin Eero Hirvensalo, who managed the tsunami disaster, takes the lead in Helsinki-Vantaa’s coronation fight – “It is important to restore confidence in the airport’s measures”

Helsinki-Vantaa a new management support team will be launched at the airport to improve the prevention of the spread of coronavirus infections.

Hus’s medical manager will lead the health safety management support group Eero Hirvensalo. Hirvensalo has extensive experience in similar tasks.

“He is used to working in an airport environment in connection with crises,” said the Mayor of Vantaa Ritva Viljanen says.

In recent years, Hirvensalo has become familiar to Finns when explaining the consequences of the tsunami in Southeast Asia, the Myyrmann explosion and the Jokela shooting tragedy.

Vantaa detaches 3-4 people from its own organization to the support group. The competent infectious disease authority of the airport area is the chief physician responsible for infectious diseases in Vantaa. Kirsi Valtonen.

New it is hoped that the support team will clarify and intensify the co-operation between authorities at the airport. In addition to Hus, the support group includes representatives from the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) and the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland.

The management support team operates on site at the airport.

“At the beginning of the week, the support group is planning the testing, among other things, and looking at the flights that will be used for mass testing,” says Viljanen.

He hopes that the support team will be able to improve the safety of airport passengers and make operations more efficient.

“It is important to restore confidence in Helsinki-Vantaa Airport’s covid 19 measures, and to make the airport operational. The problem has always been that there are so many authorities. I can easily list at least eight responsible authorities, ”Viljanen says.

Airport operations Finavia is responsible for practical arrangements, space solutions and passenger guidance. The competent infectious disease authority at the airport is the doctor responsible for infectious diseases in Vantaa, who, among other things, makes quarantine and isolation decisions, if necessary, for positive passengers who do not have a domicile in Finland and are staying in Vantaa during quarantine or isolation.

The Regional State Administrative Agency is the guiding and supervising authority, whose decision-making power includes, for example, the possible obligation of passengers to a corona test.

Huslab is involved in airport sampling and health counseling. In matters related to the coronavirus, the health counseling center consults the Vantaa Infectious Diseases and Hygiene Unit.

Hus’s epidemiological function produces information and consults various actors as needed. THL collects information on the epidemiological situation and maps those exposed on flights.

The Border Guard takes a stand especially on non-Schengen passengers who do not have a visa entitling them to stay in Finland, as well as on other similar legal issues. The THL, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health or the Ministry for Foreign Affairs are responsible for investigating the international situation.