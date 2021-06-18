Thanks to a draw against arch-rival England (0-0) at Wembley, Scotland still has a chance to reach the group stage of a final tournament for the first time in history.











By Geert Langendorff



With the support of thousands of enthusiastic supporters in the Wembley stands, Scotland against England brightened up their return to a European Championship after 25 years with a draw (0-0). Thanks to the unexpected draw, the team of national coach Steve Clarke keeps a view of the next round. A win over Croatia on Tuesday should be enough to survive the group stage of a final tournament for the first time in history.

Scots, gathered around Hyde Park, Covent Garden and Leicester Square in central London, promised to get ‘by hook and by crook’ tickets for the international match later in the day. Judging by the dozens of blue shirts in the English sections of the stadium, quite a few had managed to rustle up a ticket. Vocally, the Tartan Army, officially awarded only 2600 tickets, gave the impression of being in the majority.

‘Yes Sir, I Can Boogie’, the football anthem of the Scottish fans during the European Championship, was played so loudly that the disco hit by the Spanish duo Baccara drowned out all other sounds at Wembley. The clapping, whistling, and yelling of the elated crowd, arriving at Heathrow Airport largely in the morning, gave the Scottish team the courage and energy to shake the Auld Enemy.

John Stones heads the ball against the post. He was the closest to a goal. © AP



Led by captain Andy Robertson, the team, in the first group match at Hampden Park by the Czech Republic (2-0), fought towards the goal of keeper Jordan Pickford. More on the basis of willpower than finesse, but the Scots held their own against the English in the first half. Robertson, the Liverpool back, even offered the supporters a view of a stunt after half an hour of play.

With a tap he sent the steaming Kieran Tierney away. The Arsenal defender embarrassed Reece James with a hood movement, then arched the ball at Stephen O’Donnell’s feet. Pickford turned his shot nicely, but the ball flew towards the head of Ché Adams. The attacker was shocked by the chance and aimed the rebound with his head over the goal.

“Scotland, Scotland, Scotland”, the fans sang euphorically. Could the team, which has not appeared at a final tournament since 1998, still surprise the qualitatively better rival? After the break England gave the answer almost immediately. The team of national coach Gareth Southgate increased the pace and gave the Scots hardly any room to build up. A goal seemed only a matter of time and England were so close with an opening goal, but John Stones headed the post.

© EPA



Phoden

Phil Foden in particular gave color to the game, played in the pouring rain. The midfielder of champions Manchester City sprinkled with smart passes and dribbled past opponents as if it were a training match. Scotland cracked but managed to stop the English advance with fierce tackles. And every now and then it even got a chance. Pickford, the best player on the side of the Three Lions, didn’t flinch.

Southgate pulled Foden aside after an hour. Substitute Jack Grealish, the favorite of the English crowd, made the audience jump, but the technician didn’t bring the same venom as the ‘Iniesta from Stockport’. The Scottish crowd, who accompanied every ball contact with noise, cautiously started to believe in a stunt again. It was not a win, but the draw felt like a victory. Want to relive the match? Read the live blog about this passionate match below.

© EPA



© Pool via REUTERS



