Intense, epic, tachycardic match. It seemed that no, but in the end yes. The Mavericks achieve their goal, win at least one of the two games that were going to be played in Dallas and travel to Utah with a 1-1 record and not with that 0-2 record that has almost never been traced back (never in the Finals). On a magical night for them that will be remembered for many things, but in the end it means one more victory in a tie that may, who knows, have Luka Doncic in the third or fourth game. They took advantage of the total disaster of a team, the Jazz, disjointed, out of context, disunited and, at least today, very poorly trained. One who succumbed to reiteration and constant repetition of own mistakes and to the environmental pressure of an audience that is present at important moments. And they won with courage, honor and some other performance that will remain in the retina of the fans.

The Mavs won by insistence, by deserving. For never disengaging from the game, fully aware that they were facing a bullet that had to hit the target, an arrow that had to hit the center of the target. They took it as a win or go homelike a seventh game, like a sobering experience and, at the same time, extraordinary. Because they know that the longer the series, the more chances they will have of having Luka Doncic, that the Jazz are broken and that with the Slovenian they have a good chance of coming out unscathed from the misfortune of an unexpected injury just in the last game of the regular season. But also because the pride that Jason Kidd has worked so hard for is where it should be and they had to prove themselvesmore than the rest of the world, who can win without the already elongated, only 23-year-old shadow of Luka Doncic.

Jalen Brunson put on the hero cape in the best performance of his life: 41 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists with 15 of 25 shooting from the field and 6 of 10 on three-pointers. Knowing that it was his night, he penetrated ad nauseam, converted accurate bombs near the hoop and created spaces for his companions. Especially for Maxi Kleber, the other great man tonight, with 25 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists… and 8 of 11 three-pointers. Brunson’s scoring is his career high (previously 34) and Kleber’s 3-pointers are a career high. That was the Mavs’ tactic, which Kidd insisted ad nauseam to the despair of a man without resources like Quin Snyder. Penetration of one of the outsides and balls to the outside. Move Rudy Gobert around the perimeter and get him out of the area. Take advantage of open shots and hammer your rivals. 17 of the Mavericks’ 3-pointers were unopposed, postseason record in the last decade. 7 of them were from Kleber. Mostly from those corners that were the recipient, on many occasions, of excellent ball movement by the Mavericks.

The Texans alleviated their interior weakness fighting against Gobert (8 points, 17 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks), forcing him to fail in a game in which he did receive many balls after attempting only one shot in the first game. They lost the fight for the rebound (50-31), but scored 22 triples in 47 attempts, a spectacular figure. 14 of them bore the signature of Brunson or Kleber. Dinwiddie, more erratic in shooting this time (6 of 18, 1 of 6 on 3s), emerged late and finished with 17 points and 6 assists. Reggie Bullock added 11 and Dorian Finney-Smith 9, with good defense and good decisions. For the Jazz, a lot of posting from Bojan Bogdanovic (25 points on 9-for-15 shooting), a lot of magic from Donovan Mitchell (34 points on 30 shots) and a good contribution from Clarkson (21 off the bench). But collapse in the end to miss a unique opportunity at the expense of what could happen with a Doncic who lived it all with his usual emotion on a bench that, aware of the importance of the appointment, was on his feet the entire match.

The team that believed the most and insisted the most won. the team that is to the one that is not. The one who never gave up. The Mavs went down 7 in the last quarter (86-93), but they grabbed their first real lead thanks to consistent 3-pointers and hesitation from Snyder, who took away Mike Conley (0-for-7 shooting, but safe on defense) to bring in Clarkson for the kill, when all he had to do was defend, something that the microwave does not do. The correction came late and Mitchell hid at the end (he did not score in the last 4:44 of the game), where the Jazz were shipwrecked (6-9 in finals decided by 5 or fewer points this season). Gobert went from the impotence of the first game to the indolence of the second. Kidd vindicated himself, once again this season, as a good coach. And the series goes to Salt Lake City with doubts in Utah and positive conclusions from some Mavs who had it in the first game and got it in the second. There is a playoff. There is talent in that team that is one of the most dependent on its star. And there is hope. From here, let’s see what happens with Luka Doncic. And to enjoy a match like the one we have experienced. Full of emotion.