Putting democracy into practice is no small matter. Parents’ evenings, meetings of office groups, partner conversations, arguments with the children … I thought I had already exhausted all opportunities to practice the difficult art of self-control and constructive dialogue.

But that was before the hearing of residents, citizens’ groups and environmental associations against the construction of the Gigafactory Tesla on the outskirts of Berlin, which I attended on Wednesday. The French reacted like offended children last year when Elon Musk decided to set up his European headquarters in Germany. Why a forest in Grünheide when there is a decommissioned nuclear power plant with a large area in Fessenheim?

I admire the commitment, determination and expertise of all these people, who patiently wait in line in front of the town hall in Erkner early in the morning to be able to attend the hearing. We journalists follow the debate on big screens in a tent set up in the blazing sun. Then a whole armada of men in gray suits who sit on a dais at tables decorated with small beige curtains. You could almost think that you are at a wedding banquet in the 1960s.

On the left are experts from various authorities with thick files. To the right a dozen young hipsters, the Tesla boys, dashing and silent. Elon Musk is not present himself. But his demonic shadow hovers over the overheated room.

As if a new dictionary entry was being discussed

For me, the hero of the day is without a doubt the leader of the meeting. If you squint your eyes, it works Head of Department Technical Environmental Protection 1 in the State Environment Agency like a serene Buddha. He is round and in a good mood and announces that 114 objections submitted 414 written objections. A discussion about the difference between objectors and objection already flares up.

My head is spinning. If I weren’t sitting in a press tent in the Berlin suburbs, I would think I was at a meeting of the Academie Française, where a new dictionary entry is being debated.

A particularly angry plaintiff demands the keeping of a verbatim protocol. “This is completely irrelevant for the approval process,” the meeting leader tries to counter the torrent of words and boldly adds: “Who should read all of this?” in the room. “Some of these objections are 80 pages long,” replies the chairman, already slightly exhausted. I prefer not to even imagine this indigestible prose myself.

The chairman of the meeting remembers the lunch break in vain

“Don’t we want to move on to the procedure?” Pleads the chairman. He takes the opportunity to remind everyone that it will soon be time for lunch. Bratwursts are already sizzling in the delivery van in front of the town hall, and Hackepeter is sweating in the sun. “Who still has a point?” Asks the chairman of the meeting into the hall. Countless fingers shoot up. “Oh, God,” the visibly battered man exclaims.

Lunch is a long way off. The stomach growls. I feel a migraine rising in me. We have been waiting for the hearing to begin for four hours. I capitulate, put my notebook away, go. From a distance I can still hear: “I would really appreciate it if we could continue”. I later learn that it was getting dark by the time the session ended. Despite Hackepeter in the stomach, you couldn’t get beyond procedural issues. Heroic German democracy.

Translation from French: Odile Kennel