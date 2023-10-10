Itay and Hadar Berdichevsky, a 30-year-old couple who lived in Israel, had to act quickly to be able to save your 10 month old twin babies of attacks by Hamas terrorists.

The story was shared by the Israeli ambassador to Colombia, Gali Dagan, through your X account.

Unfortunately the couple died, but thanks to their quick action, The babies were found alive.

According to Dagan, the parents of the minors managed to hide them in a hidden shelter while the terrorists infiltrated their house. The young couple fought against the terrorists who managed to enter their residencebut their efforts were not enough.

(Read more: What is known about Father Chucho and his parishioners in Israel?)

“Itay and Hadar were brutally murdered after bravely fighting the terrorists,” Dagan said.

The babies were left alone for more than 12 hours, then They were rescued by Israeli soldiers.

“Imagine the horror. Two terrified parents doing everything they can to save their now orphaned children,” Dagan said.

Itay and Hadar Berdichevsky, 30 years old. They hid their 10-month-old twin children in the shelter while terrorists infiltrated their home. Itay and Hadar were brutally murdered after bravely fighting the terrorists. The babies were left alone for more than… pic.twitter.com/9Ce2gOQJFg — Ambassador Gali Dagan (@galida12) October 9, 2023

According to the Israeli media Walla, the couple was at their home in Kfar Gaza, located five kilometers east of Gaza. They were shot dead.

Itay and Hadar are part of the more than 1,500 fatalities that already add up to the bombings and attacksboth in Israel and Palestine, according to CBS media.

Last weekend terrorists from the extremist group Hamas surprised Israel by launching more than five thousand rockets into its territory. Likewise, more than 250 young people attending a music festival for peace were murdered by terrorists.

Israel announces all-out offensive

Israel’s Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, announced that the country will launch “an all-out offensive” against the Gaza Strip, that will totally change the situation on the ground, although he did not go into specific aspects.

“I have lifted all restrictions. We have regained control of the border and are moving to an all-out offensive,” Gallant said, meeting with Israeli military and elite fighters near the Gaza border.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Keep reading