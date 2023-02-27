Tijuana Baja California.- Fire Elements of Tijuana, demonstrated once again why they are considered heroes without capes, as they recently rescued a man who had fallen with everything and a car to the channeling of Tijuana River.

For the rescue, the firefighters entered the channel, whose current had risen due to the rainythen they dedicated themselves to rescuing the man who had been trapped in the truck in which he was traveling when it fell into the canal.

The events occurred on Sunday, February 26, in the Alamar Fast Trackat the height of the Amazon winery.

Elements of Lifeguard Station 14 and the Rescue Group of the Heroic Fire Department participated in the rescue.

