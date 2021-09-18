My hero academia It has already put us through all kinds of emotions, and in recent issues of the manga the story leaned towards a course that seems fixed.

With Deku building itself as the new symbol of justice after the arc of war, little by little people begin to love it, but that does not prevent threats from appearing.

The Chapter 326 of the sleeve from My hero academia shows us the efforts of All might for supporting his ward, and reveals that in his search he turned to a character we had not seen since the second season.

Below are spoilers for My Hero Academia

All might He lost his powers long ago, but that didn’t stop him from continuing to do his job as a hero, albeit behind the scenes now.

In chapter 326 we see him chatting with nothing more and nothing less than Stain, the hero killer we met in season two, although the setting is a bit quirky.

The villain can’t believe that Toshinori be the mighty All might, but after seeing a woman who was saved by the hero, he decides to cooperate and give her some information.

One of the most peculiar villains in the series.

Stain, still with doubts, says the following phrase to him before leaving:

‘A hero can only claim that title as long as his soul burns fiercely in the service of others. However, let us say that a god has fallen, prostrated on the Earth, and his divine soul has become weak and mortal. If you are a true hero, make use of this information from my time in Tartarus, then come for the life of Stain, the man who murdered forty heroes. All for the sake of fixing society. ‘

After this brief exchange of words the villain disappears, leaving All might in tears and the public wondering what will happen in the next chapter.

