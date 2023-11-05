Colombia is going through a strong winter wave, which has wreaked havoc on several towns in the country and has left many homeless.

The Atlantic Coast It has been one of the most affected areas and the population of Cartagena has suffered serious problems due to the heavy rains.

A video that has gone viral has given a lot to talk about. Soccer team players Royal Cartagena They were the protagonists of the news, this time not on the playing field, but off it.

A family was in danger. The car they were in flooded and the people inside were in danger of losing their lives.

The incident occurred in front of the concentration house where the footballers live, and once they realized the incident they helped.

As best they could, they got the entire family out of the car. Once the people were safe, the current of water carried away the car.

“The heroic rescue of the players from the minor divisions of Real Cartagena. “This brave rescue has moved the community and highlights the spirit of solidarity of these footballers,” the club wrote on its social networks.

Moments of anguish were experienced, but fortunately the players put on the ’10’ and managed to save the entire family.

🔰 The heroic rescue of the players of the minor divisions of Real Cartagena This brave rescue has moved the community and highlights the spirit of solidarity of these footballers. 👏🏻🟡🟢 pic.twitter.com/vRpsccysPW — Real Cartagena (@RealCartagena) November 3, 2023

