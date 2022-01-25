Guanajuato, Guanajuato. – Leon Police, Guanajuato, supported in two births, one on public roads and the other in a private home, which earned them the recognition “I’m from Leon” and the gratitude of the families who have two new members in good health.

The first case was carried out on the boulevard San Juan Bosco and Seville street from the San Juan Bosco neighborhood, where through a citizen report it was learned that a woman was transferred to receive medical attention, however, labor was already beginning.

The 25-year-old young mother started with the labors so the vehicle in which he was traveling stopped his march and it was where the police officers Juan Carlos and María de Jesús arrived who intervened to help with the delivery.

The other case occurred on Puerta del Cisne street in the Puerta Dorada neighborhood, where officers Juan Antonio and Reynaldo acted as first responders and provided care to Yessica, a 23 year old mother with labor pains.

Realizing that the water had broken, it was decided not to transfer the mother, so her daughter was born in her home with the support of the security elements, who are trained to deal with these cases.

After these events, María de Jesús Solís and Juan Carlos Ortiz, the first troops to attend a birth, were decorated with the municipal badge “Soy de León” during the honors to the flag by the municipal president Alejandra Gutiérrez.

Read more: They rescue a Pepsi delivery man deprived of his liberty in Jalisco

“We have many Security elements in the city that have been an example of rescues, support and that do more than is strictly necessary. Today, these elements with their youth did not crack and helped unceremoniously, in this birth, “said the mayor.